Everything From the Post-Game Presser Following Win Over ETSU
Josh Heupel and select players met with the media following a historic win over neighboring ETSU.
The Tennessee football program set a single game record for the most points scored (72) erasing the record the team set last year (2024) vs. Kent State (69).
The Vols would do all of this while only allowing 17 points to be scored by the visiting Buccaneers.
Following the game, Josh Heupel and a few players would join the media to answer a few questions.
Josh Heupel
"I like the way our guys played. To start the game, there's some things in the first half offensively that I felt like we needed to clean up, that in some ways we got away with. All three phases, punt returns, field position early. A big part of the game and then you know, in the second half, defensively we wanted to start fast. You know, gave up a third down conversion, gave up a field goal, I think. Second half for the most part I thought our young guys went out there and competed in a really positive way in all three phases of the game. So, a lot of positive there. Enjoy it tonight and then uh get ready for conference play and get better as we come back in the building on Monday."
Everything from Josh Heupel HERE.
Joey Aguilar, Chris Brazzell, and Max Gilbert
Joey on what Boo Carter's special teams play does for the offense: "Yeah, field position, you know that changes the game and Boo being able to get us in that position to get us in the endzone in a couple of plays and you know, automatic points. When you're that close, you got 3 or you got 7. So, that helps a lot."
Max Gilbert admits cookies were on his mind: "It actually was on my mind, like which probably isn't a great thing. Not something you should be focused on, but I was going out there and the ball was on the 35. I was like, wait, this could be the promo. That was an awesome-awesome feeling. Shout out Bennett Brady and Jackson Ross, the whole operation."
Chris Brazzell on his big-time performance: "I think it was real important. Gives us some confidencegoing into next week. Gets us (wide receivers) on the same track with the quarterback, too."
Everything from Aguilar, Gilbert, and Brazzell is HERE.
Nate Robinson, Mike Matthews, and Tyre West
Matthews on his 53-yd touchdown reception: "Just running my route and I see Joey drop back and throw it up and I knew he was trusting us to go get the ball, so I just did what we always do."
Nate Robinson on his early impact this season: "We got a long ways to go. It's been a heck of an opportunity. (I've) had a lot of fun. The real business starts this week. So, we just got to be really intentional about practice, how we got about things on and off the field and it's another opportunity."
Tyre on seeing some young guys step up and play early: Just seeing that, it's been great just to know that like after the first group and the second group like we have more people who like produce and who not scared to produce. Who always going to come with confidence."
Everything from Robinson, Matthews, and West is HERE.
