George MacIntyre Could Be Set for a Massive Day in Fayetteville

As the Tennessee Vols go on the road for just the second time this season, they will be starting a new quarterback. George MacIntyre will be replacing injured Faizon Brandon in the lineup this Saturday when the Volunteers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It is never ideal to have to make a QB change for a road game, but there are many things in this game that favor MacIntyre and the Vols offense.

George MacIntyre Has a Favorable Matchup Against the Razorback Defense

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) hands the ball off to running back DeSean Bishop (18) during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arkansas Razorbacks have not started the season well and especially on the defensive end. They have continuously been unable to stop opposing offense through the ground or the air. This in itself is good news for MacIntyre making his first start of the year.

The Arkansas defense lets up a staggering 28 points a game this ranks 107th in the FBS out of 138 teams. The Volunteer offense should be able to put up points easily. When looking at the specific passing defense the numbers are not much better at all.

Opposing quarterbacks complete just over 66% of their passes and average 194 yards a game. Quarterbacks also throw just under 1 touchdown a game against the Razorbacks. Those numbers might not jump out, but there are two reasons for this.

Context On the Passing Defense

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The counting statistics are not eye-popping due to two specific things. First, Arkansas has been dominated by every Power 4 opponent they have played; their closest margin of defeat was 27 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Second, the defense held up against their two non-Power 4 opponents, limiting each to just 14 and 6 points, respectively.

These two things combine to make the counting stats not look too bad, but when looking at a per-play basis, the numbers tell a different story. The passing defense struggles mightily on an individual-play basis, but due to the game state, the numbers look a little bit better.

The Volunteer offense matches well against the Arkansas defense. The run game should dominate to open up the passing game even further. Even if MacIntyre does not have eye-popping numbers, I expect his efficiency and analytical performance to be off the charts.

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