Everything Jake Merklinger Said Following Tennessee Football's Third Spring Practice
Everything second-year quarterback Jake Merklinger said during his time with the press following Wednesday's practice
Merklinger on going into his second year
“Yeah it’s actually been a world of difference. Just coming into my second spring ball and knowing how things go, routine of practice and meetings. So yeah it’s been really good kind of getting second spring ball comfortable of knowing what goes on.”
Merklinger on how more comfortable he is from last year
“Definitely everything has slowed down. Just recognizing coverages, knowing what’s going to happen before it happens, communicating with teammates I think a big thing is getting to your second year, second spring ball specifically you can help out teammates. So I know you kind of get up there the first time and it’s like wow this is my job and I got to do my job. Now I’m in a position where I’m like alright I know what he’s doing I can go help out a young guy who might be running with me,”
Merklinger on what he is learning from Nico
“I think last year was his first year playing a full season so he got to see what is was like to be out there playing in a game against SEC opponents, so kind of picking his brain about what that’s like, what goes on, kind of what everybody else doesn’t see.”
Merklinger on Nico being more vocal
“Yeah I have. He has done a really good job on being more vocal and being more vocal with me helping me out with things, holding everybody accountable.”
Merklinger on the WR group
“They are doing really good. They are young for the most part, but the young guys have stepped up. Coach always says there’s not time for young guys to be young, so they’ve done a really good job competing. They want to learn a lot which is really good. They are always asking the quarterbacks questions like what they can do better.”
Merklinger on new guys up front
“Really good. The main thing for me is they compete really hard and that’s something I think all quarterbacks want. A line that cares and they genuinely want to protect us and that means a lot.
Merklinger on learning the process
“I’m at that point, probably after fall camp. About halfway through fall camp you understood everything because the offense is always evolving and always self-scouting, realizing what you can do better. It always builds on self so that makes it hard, you can never master the offense, but continuing to learn it definitely through fall camp is when I felt like I had it down.”
Merklinger on what his role was last season
“I didn’t run scout team last year. It was kind of taking reps when I can, staying ready incase something happens, mostly taking mental reps to be honest with you.”
Merklinger on how his perspective is now being the No. 2 guy at the QB position
“It’s definitely different. Kind of just learning from Gaston (Moore) last year, you never know when that opportunity comes so you have to be ready. Approaching every day like you’re the starter, approaching my teammates like I’m the starter and I think that’s really important.”
Merklinger on what part of his game has taken the next step
“Like you said probably just understanding the offense. It’s a really big deal as a quarterback to understand the offense, when you get out there you’re making different checks you’re helping guys out and when you understand that you can see defenses and counteract it.”
Merklinger on taking pride helping Iamaleava
“A lot of pride, that’s where our relationship is the strongest for sure and talking to each other about what goes on on the field maybe his rep or my rep."
Merklinger on helping George MacIntyre
“Yeah, kind of just telling him the things I went through last year the things he might be going through right now, just trying to help him any way I can.”
Merklinger on his body changes
“Actually it’s funny you say that, a definite thing is throwing the ball further. I had a little bit of struggle I had to change the grip which was definitely different you throw the ball the same way then you change your grip you know it's definitely for the good so the balls are definitely coming out of my hand better.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill