Everything Joey Halzle Said Ahead Of Tennessee Matchup vs Arkansas
Game week is here for the Volunteers and coaches have been having their weekly press conferences with the media. Here is everyhting offensive coordinator Joey Halzle had to say to the media
On how deep the dive has been for the Tennessee offense with Arkansas assistants changing…
“Yeah, it's been super deep. You can never write anything off, right? You got a bunch of guys that are doing it for the first time now this season. It kind of has a feel like the first game of the year, where you have what they've done, what you think they'll do, but you also have to be prepared for really anything because they've had two weeks as well, they had the buy, so they can get whatever they want installed and ready to go. So we just, early in the ball game, gotta call sound football plays that you're not getting too super specific with, and just let your guys go play really fast.”
On areas the offense has been emphasizing to improve…
Yeah, we've done a good job, but we've also got a lot to improve on. There's just a lot on the field that we're leaving in every ball game. We come off, and we have our unit meeting on Mondays, and the field is the same for our offensive unit. We left a lot out there. There's a lot more that we can do. In the last ball game, we left a lot in the tight zone. Had a chance to score some points early in that ball game and maybe change the way it played out on the back end. We didn't. It was good to see the guys fight through that. Finishing drives and taking advantage of the plays that are there, not minimizing opportunities. You're playing good football teams every week in this conference. If you're taking points off the board yourself, you're helping the defense out. These guys are too good. You don't need to help them.”
On how key the development for Braylon Staley had been….
“Yeah, Braylon's been huge for us. He was a guy that we felt all offseason, when the question was, how are you going to replace the production that left the building? He was a guy that we felt was a big part of that, that we really liked through last season. We really liked him through all fall camp, all spring ball. So we thought that was a guy that was going to step up. Again, just like a lot of our team this year, they just hadn't done it yet with live fire, but to see the way that he's responded right from the jump, he's been a huge part of what we've been able to do, you know a big body in the slot that can run He's got the long wingspan the great ball skill. So he's a guy that allows us to be really free in the slot position.”
On how comfortable he is with the offense being able to adjust on the fly with the experience of Aguilar….
“Yeah, he's really comfortable with it. It's like most people play us not what they've shown anyway. So we get new looks every single week, and he's been great about adjusting on the sideline, whether that's protection changes, scheme changes, whatever we're doing. His blood pressure doesn't rise. So he's a guy that's not going to panic about it. He's not going to stress about it. He's going to work all week. He worked all last week to make sure he gets himself as prepared as possible. When the inevitable happens and he has to make that change, it's not going to spike his blood pressure. So I don't see it being a huge issue for him.
