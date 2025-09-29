2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
The Tennessee football program has been known for the electric offenses since Josh Heupel took over as the head coach and that all begins with the quarterback position, which the program is seeking to find their signal caller for the 2027 recruiting cycle.
One of the prospects on the board for the Volunteers is Blake Roskopf, a quarterback from Arizona, and he plans to take a gameday visit on November 1st as Tennessee hosts Oklahoma.
He has become plenty impressed with the coaching staff at Tennessee, believing he can be developed there with the experience of the staff as both coaches and players.
"The main message has really been how well they are at developing quarterbacks and their mechanics.," he told Vols on SI. "There is a lot of knowledge within that quarterback room with Heupel, Landry (Jones), and Coach (Joey) Halzle all playing the position."
When he comes to Neyland Stadium for the game, he will be surrounded with other blue-chip prospects that are interested in seeing how this team performs in perhaps what could have been a battle of Heisman-contending quarterbacks if Sooners signal caller John Mateer was not to miss time.
He also has scheduled gameday visits to Georgia and Arkansas according to a post by 247Sports.
Ole Miss is another program that stands high in the eyes of Roskopf, who continues to earn more interest as he displays his talent at Desert Edge High School.
"All these programs have a lot to offer. I just need to break down where I fit best within them."
As he breaks down each program that is interested in him and his talents, he will work efficiently to figure out the standing of each option and is aiming for a decision soon after the conclusion of his junior season.
"I’ll probably be making a decision by January or February of 2026," Roskopf told Vols on SI.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit