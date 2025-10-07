Everything Tennessee Safety Edrees Farooq Said Ahead Of Matchup vs Arkansas
Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq talked to the media on Tuesday. Here is all he had to say.
On the most beneficial thing about the bye week..
“For the bye week, I'll say it's helped us out a lot, being able to be prepared for this upcoming game. Just having that step forward to be able to scheme up and stuff like that, and just be ready whenever we go out there.”
On Arkansas QB Taylen Green….
“To us, he's a talented QB. He's a person that we have to really like focus on and read our keys and do what we need to do. Like, we need to really execute and focus on him.”
On the focus for the defense when they try and pass the ball in the middle of the field….
“Really just everyone doing their job, just going out there and executing, and everybody doing what they need to do first and then being able to help each other out and stuff like that.”
On his aggression and hard-hitting ability on defense…
“In high school, I had an aggressive coach. He made us always run to the ball and make sure our effort was always there. So I've kind of always had that mentality, just go and run, run at somebody, run through their face.”
On how he has grown as a first-year starter….
“I've grown a lot in just communicating better on the field, with being able to work with teammates and helping better on the field, but being able to work with teammates and helping them on the field, as well as me doing my job. I feel like that has been a big step for me this year.”
On how different his body feels after the off days after playing the first few games…
“I'll say that my body has adjusted to it. The first few games, I was kind of shocked how many reps I was getting and stuff like that, but through the games and stuff, I've been getting more comfortable and being able to have comfort just going out there and playing my ball.”
On what he does outside of football…
“Really just watching other games and seeing other safeties in the NFL, like just play and see their techniques and what they do to be able to make plays on the field.”
On if he watched college football last weekend and all the craziness that happened, and being prepared.….
“Yeah, we kinda tell each other every week that we can't go out playing down to somebody's level. We always have to be the same team every week and not laying off the pedal.”
On what else stands out about the Arkansas offense…
“I'll say they have a couple of good receivers. So we just, like I said, just going out there and executing our jobs and stuff. We just will be able to handle what they have for us.”
On facing a guy who is dynamic puts an emphasis on decision making every play…
“I'll say when we have a guy like that on offense that we're going against, I'll say just locking in more on our jobs. Like not trying to do other people's jobs and just like say there's a run outside. Make sure that we do our job to keep contain outside and not have them run around us to the point where they make a big gain from it.
On how the defense is better after the bye week this year compared to last year…
“I'll say we looked at the bye week as an off week. We didn't look at it as this is more time prepared for the team that we play against. So I'll say that's the big difference this year.
On if tackling was an emphasis this week…
“Just being able to get guys down, like going and just being smart while going in for a tackle and just execute.”
