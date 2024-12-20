Volunteer Country

Former NFL Coach Predicts Tennessee Football To Win First Round Contest

Jon Gruden predicts Tennessee to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the college football playoffs.

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks on the field during a break in the action against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Tennessee has been in the headlines for many stars and analysts. Many public figures have been giving out their first-round predictions ahead of the playoff game between the Vols and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

One of the most eye-catching predictions came from Jon Gruden. Gruden is a former NFL coach and a coach who nearly took the Tennessee head coaching job in the past.

He is selecting the Vols to win this game.

“I can’t get over what Ohio State did in their season finale against Michigan,” said Gruden. “I’m going to go with Tennessee as a road winner. I love their Quarterback, he can create with his legs and they do have two very good pass rushers.”

Gruden does have Tennessee dropping their second round game against Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

Tennessee and Ohio State will kick off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET with the hopes of making history.

