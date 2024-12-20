Former NFL Coach Predicts Tennessee Football To Win First Round Contest
Jon Gruden predicts Tennessee to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the college football playoffs.
Tennessee has been in the headlines for many stars and analysts. Many public figures have been giving out their first-round predictions ahead of the playoff game between the Vols and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
One of the most eye-catching predictions came from Jon Gruden. Gruden is a former NFL coach and a coach who nearly took the Tennessee head coaching job in the past.
He is selecting the Vols to win this game.
“I can’t get over what Ohio State did in their season finale against Michigan,” said Gruden. “I’m going to go with Tennessee as a road winner. I love their Quarterback, he can create with his legs and they do have two very good pass rushers.”
Gruden does have Tennessee dropping their second round game against Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
You can’t watch the full video below.
Tennessee and Ohio State will kick off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET with the hopes of making history.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Sounds Off on Players Entering Portal
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
- BREAKING: Tennessee Basketball Ranked No. 1 in AP and Coaches Polls
- Game Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson Named SEC Player of the Year by USA TODAY
- LOOK: Jadon Perlotte Pictured Flipping To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel "Excited" About Tim Merritt Joining The Class
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports