Greg Sankey "Welcomes" National Standard For Collegiate Athletics

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said he would "welcome" a national standard for collegiate athletics in the future and urged Congress to take action.

Evan Crowell

Mar 17, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey looks on before the SEC Tournament championship game between the Florida Gators and the Auburn Tigers at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took the stage at the SEC's annual meetings this week to discuss the future of collegiate athletics. NIL has changed the sport's landscape, but many figureheads in the NCAA must implement regulation.

"I think Congress has still an opportunity to use the structure of this settlement to enact legislation to strengthen the future of college sports," Sankey explained. These comments come a few months after the NCAA launched an investigation into the University of Tennessee for their NIL dealings. Tennessee and the Commonwealth of Virginia launched a countersuit against the NCAA, and they paused all investigations into NIL collectives for now.

"I would welcome action between now and the election," Sankey continued. "Most people with whom I converse say that's unlikely, and so your educational process will continue post-election, and it will depend on who's in leadership of each party within the House and Senate, where the majorities lie and who occupies the White House. Those realities guide conversations. So, as much as it's been unpredictable, I think it will still be unpredictable."

