George MacIntyre "Feels Good" About Tennessee's Chances With Top Recruit
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) updated where he sees the Tennessee Volunteers with 2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.).
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre committed to the Tennessee Volunteers in January to ensure he had almost twelve months to recruit other elite prospects along with him. The Nashville, Tennessee, native has consistently targeted Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., who ranks as the No. 2 prospect in America.
Sanders has made three unofficial visits to Knoxville over the past month or so, continuing to build a bond with the coaching staff ahead of his official visits. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and South Carolina are still battling Tennessee, but they are in strong standing after his recent trip for their "865 Live" event.
MacIntyre and Sanders are in Nashville this week for On3's NIL Elite Series, where many top prospects come together to study their future in the NIL space. MacIntyre gave several statements at the event confirming that he's excited about where the Vols currently sit in the Sanders sweepstakes. There's still plenty of time to go before Sanders decides, but he's hoping to end his recruitment before his senior season.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
