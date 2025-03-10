Houston Texans Re-Sign Derek Barnett In NFL Free Agency
The NFL Free Agency period is in full swing as teams everywhere posture themselves to sign the latest crop of free agents. The Houston Texans have re-signed LB, Derek Barnett.
The NFL Free Agency legal-tampering window officially opened March 10th and 12:00 PM EST, and with it comes a plethora of news regarding NFL deals being signed across the league.
The latest signing comes from the Houston Texans, as they've agree to bring back former Tennessee linebacker Derek Barnett on a 1-year, $5m deal according to Ian Rappaport of NFL.com.
Barnett was drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and after spending two years in Houston with the Texans, he has re-signed for another season.
Barnett played in all 16 games for the Texans during the 2024 season, wracking up 26.0 tackles and adding another 5.0 sacks on the season as well.
During his career with the Tennessee Volunteers, Barnett became the first true freshman to ever start game one of his college career. He would ultimately go on to become a consensus first team All-American during his final season in the SEC with the Vols before becoming a first round selection.
