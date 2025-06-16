How Tennessee Football's Joey Aguilar Could Have a Better Career Than Nico Iamaleava
How Joey Aguilar's Tennessee Volunteer career could become greater than his predecessor Nico Iamaleava.
The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their 2025 college football season and will be led by a new starting quarterback following the dramatic departure of Nico Iamaleava. In the wake of Iamaleava's departure, many have labeled UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar as the player who has the inside track to take over the reins of Josh Heupel's offense.
So, as Aguilar prepares for his first season with the Volunteers, what would it take for the Volunteers newcomer to have a better Tennessee career than his predecessor?
First, Aguilar would need to officially win the starting job position. While many expect him to do so, head coach Josh Heupel has not officially announced who the Vols' starting quarterback will be in 2025.
Should Aguilar win the starting job, he will then need to lead Tennessee to a record of 10-2 or better. 10 wins was the number of victories the Volunteers secured during the 2024 season under Iamaleava before their loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.
While overall records aren't always attributed to quarterback play, there is one statistic in particular that could deviate Aguilar and Iamaleava's seasons. Should he throw for 3,000 yards and 20 or more touchdowns this season, Aguilar's 2025 season would statistically be better than Iamaleava's. The quarterback surpassed this mark in each of his two seasons at Appalachian State.
While statistics and win totals are not the end-all-be-all for a quarterback's legacy, reaching these thresholds would provide an extremely robust argument that Joey Aguilar's career with the Tennessee Volunteers was more successful than Nico Iamaleava's.
