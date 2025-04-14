Volunteer Country

North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback transfer Nico Iamaleava WILL NOT be heading to North Carolina

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) looks for a receiver during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) looks for a receiver during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee parted ways this past weekend which left many things in question, including where the taleneted QB would transfer.

After the North Carolina Tar Heels emerged as a possible team early on Monday, ON3's Pete Nakos has reported that North Carolina is no longer in play. Instead, the Tar Heels are looking into Gio Lpez from South Alabama.

The former Vols QB has reportedly been turned down by many schools which has left many others in play.

The Tennessee Vols QB transfer finished last season with 19 touchdowns passing and 5 interceptions, while throwing for over 2,600 yards. He also finished with a QBR of 70.5, which was good enough for 36th in the nation.

Similar to other teams, the Vols will be looking for a transfer QB in the Spring portal, whereas others are likely going to give Iamaleava a look despite having a dark cloud around his name due to this drama. It is unclear if that is why North Carolina is uninterested.

