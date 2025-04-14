North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee parted ways this past weekend which left many things in question, including where the taleneted QB would transfer.
After the North Carolina Tar Heels emerged as a possible team early on Monday, ON3's Pete Nakos has reported that North Carolina is no longer in play. Instead, the Tar Heels are looking into Gio Lpez from South Alabama.
The former Vols QB has reportedly been turned down by many schools which has left many others in play.
The Tennessee Vols QB transfer finished last season with 19 touchdowns passing and 5 interceptions, while throwing for over 2,600 yards. He also finished with a QBR of 70.5, which was good enough for 36th in the nation.
Similar to other teams, the Vols will be looking for a transfer QB in the Spring portal, whereas others are likely going to give Iamaleava a look despite having a dark cloud around his name due to this drama. It is unclear if that is why North Carolina is uninterested.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists