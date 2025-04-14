Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
Former Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey commented on Nico Iamaleava transferring from the program.
Over the weekend, news broke that Tennessee would be moving on from quarterback Nico Iamaleava and that he would be entering the transfer portal. The decision came after contract negotiations sparked up as Iamaleava wanted a new deal ahead of the 2025 season and did not show up for practice and meetings on Friday.
Heupel announced the program's decision to move on from the former five-star quarterback on Saturday, the day of Tennessee's spring game.
Another program that had their spring game on Saturday was the Florida Gators and former Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey was a participant. Following the game, he was asked about the situation and here is what he had to say.
"i didn't even know until some of the Gator fans were running up telling me," said Bailey. "I don't know the full situation so I can't really comment too much on it but I have met Nico before and I know Coach Heupel is, they're all great people. But maybe the situation just wasn't right so they parted ways."
Bailey is certainly familiar with the process of entering the portal as he is with his fourth team. He started his career at Tennessee, transferred to UNLV, spent two seasons at Louisville and is now with the Florida Gators. Bailey went on to mention the portal has helped him throughout his career, despite the fact the portal did not even exist when he first started his college career.
