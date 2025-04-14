Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
2026 offensive lineman G'nivre Carr recaps his Tennessee Vols football visit and more with Vols On SI
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many top recruits on campus for their annual Spring Game. One of the recruits to make it to Knoxville includes G'nivre Carr. Carr is a four-star (Rivals) offensive lineman from IMG Academy.
Carr caught up with Vols On SI following his visit to recap his Rocky Top experience.
"I've been wanting to come to Tennessee for a while, and I've finally got to come here and everything I wished for was here today. It was everything I wished for, and it exceeded my expectations because the coaches here call me every day almost. At least 4-5 times a week and everything is genuine. it's real. It's very family-oriented, the players love it here, the vibes are good, the culture is good. You couldn't beat it," Carr stated.
He details what he is looking for in a coach and how he would like to be coached at a college program.
"The most important thing is if I'm going to play and if I'm going to be developed. I don't want a coach who is going to sit there and yell at me the whole time and tell me, "Oh, you should be doing this. You should be doing. Nah, show me what I should be doing and teach me what I should be doing like you're supposed to be."
The Tennessee Volunteers like a lot of things about the talented offensive lineman.
"They like how physical I am, they like my first steps, they love my run game, my pass fit, everything with my punch, they love everything about me."
He confirmed with Vols On SI that he will be making a decision likely in the fall.
"The fall is probably when I make the decision. I don't think I will be ready in the summer."
