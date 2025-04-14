Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
Tennessee starting QB, Nico Iamaleava entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this weekend. We take a look at his options for a potential new home.
The Tennessee Volunteers were the top headline in the college football world all weekend, as starting QB, Nico Iamaleava entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after a reported contract dispute with the Vols.
Iamaleava was already making an estimated $2.5m at the University of Tennessee, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the sport. However, reports surfaced Thursday afternoon that Iamaleava and his representation were unhappy with his current contract. This led to Iamaleave holding out of practice Friday morning just one day before the Vols’ spring scrimmage.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel then told the media Saturday morning that the Vols would be moving on without Iamaleava, with the QB then entering the portal.
Now, we take a look at the potential options for Iamaleave, thought to be limited. It should be noted that the SEC passed a rule this offseason not allowing spring portal entrants to transfer within the SEC conference without sitting out a year. So, Iamaleava will more than likely be transferring out of the conference.
Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB
Texas Tech
There’s no doubt that the Red Raiders are throwing money around this offseason. They’ve already spent a reported $10m on the (18) transfers they added to the roster back in December. If Nico Iamaleava believes he’s worth $4m, then the Red Raiders might be the team willing to pay that price tag.
Notre Dame
The Irish have gone out and purchased transfer quarterbacks each of the last two offseason. In 2023, it was Sam Hartman; in 2024, it was Riley Leonard. In 2025, they could be in the market now for Nico Iamaleava. Currently, they have Steve Angeli and CJ Carr battling for the starting position in South Bend.
UCLA
A lot of transfers in today’s day and age of college football tend to return home or at least to the region of the country they are originally from. Iamaleava being a California native, there’s reason to believe either UCLA or USC could be players in this sweepstakes. However, the USC Trojans have hinted towards being happy with their current QB room, leaving the Bruins as a potential landing spot.
UNC
The North Carolina Tar Heels have freshman Bryce Baker on the roster. However, they don't have a blue-chip signal-caller that's quite ready to start in 2025. Nico Iamaleava jumping into the portal could change that for Belicheck in year one. It's been reported that part of the contract for Belicheck included NIL promises for the football program to allow them to compete on the recruiting trail.
