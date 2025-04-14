Volunteer Country

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot

The Tennessee Volunteers slid up a spot in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Mar 20, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Mar 20, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers slid up a spot in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

The Tennessee Volunteers had another successful week on the baseball diamond as they took the series against the Ole Miss Rebels, thanks to a win on Sunday. As a result, the Volunteers slid up a spot in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

The Volunteers are now 31-5 on the season and 11-4 in conference play. They took the first game against Ole Miss on Friday, followed by a loss on Saturday and then a series clinching win on Sunday by a final score of 10-8.

Tennessee has a mid week matchup against Bellarmine and then will play against Kentucky at home this weekend for another conference series.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Arkansas
  3. Clemson
  4. Tennessee
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon State
  7. Florida State
  8. Auburn
  9. LSU
  10. UCLA
  11. Ole Miss
  12. North Carolina
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Georgia Tech
  15. Alabama
  16. Oregon
  17. Louisville
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Vanderbilt
  20. Troy
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. Arizona
  23. Southern Miss
  24. West Virginia
  25. TCU

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball