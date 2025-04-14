Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
The Tennessee Volunteers slid up a spot in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers had another successful week on the baseball diamond as they took the series against the Ole Miss Rebels, thanks to a win on Sunday. As a result, the Volunteers slid up a spot in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
The Volunteers are now 31-5 on the season and 11-4 in conference play. They took the first game against Ole Miss on Friday, followed by a loss on Saturday and then a series clinching win on Sunday by a final score of 10-8.
Tennessee has a mid week matchup against Bellarmine and then will play against Kentucky at home this weekend for another conference series.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Texas
- Arkansas
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon State
- Florida State
- Auburn
- LSU
- UCLA
- Ole Miss
- North Carolina
- UC Irvine
- Georgia Tech
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Louisville
- Oklahoma
- Vanderbilt
- Troy
- Coastal Carolina
- Arizona
- Southern Miss
- West Virginia
- TCU
