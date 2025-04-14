Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft

Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons has been labeled as one of the best sleeper picks for the 2025 NFL draft.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Elijah Simmons (10) reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Elijah Simmons (10) reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL draft is set to take place next week and the Tennessee Volunteers have a good number of prospects that will be waiting to have their name called. One of them is defensive lineman Elijah Simmons and according to one college football coach, he could be the best sleeper pick in the class.

Over his career at Tennessee, Simmons racked up eight tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and 59 tackles. He started his career with the Volunteers back in 2019 and spent five seasons playing for the team. In 2024, he played in all 14 games for the Volunteers and remained a solid contributor.

ESPN released an article detailing which players could be the best sleeper picks in this year's NFL draft based on the opinions of college coaches and Simmons made the list. Here is what was said about the Tennessee defensive lineman.

"He's going to be one of those surprise guys," a Tennessee staff member said. "He's your big stocking stuffer and helps the pass rushers get loose."

Elijah Simmons NFL Combine Results:

Height: 6010
Weight: 334
Arm: 32 ¾”
Hand: 10 ¼”
Vertical: 32.00"
Broad Jump: 8'10"
40-yard: 5.38 unofficial (1.88 10-yard split), 2nd attempt: 5.38 unofficial (5.37 Official)

