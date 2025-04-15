REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
Former Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava's price is now rapidly dropping in the transfer portal per new reports
The Tennessee Volunteers and Nico Iamaleava reportedly parted ways hours before the Tennessee Orange & White Spring game on Saturday. This news came after multiple days of unfortunate events for the Volunteers. On Thursday, reports started to circulate that Tennessee and Iamaleava were negotiating a new contract. In December, Iamaleava allegedly wanted to be upped to $4M and was also allegedly sitting around the 2.2-2.5M range.
Thursday night concluded after Iamaleava's father called out ON3's Pete Nakos for breaking the news. Big Nic stated, "More games being played off the field than on the field. B**** Nakos from ON3Sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he's talking about. He said his "close source" that he trust with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this."
On Friday, more news would circulate that Iamaleava did not show up to practice, and many referred to the situation as a "holdout." One thing led to another until Saturday, when Heupel and the Vols decided to move on by saying "no one is bigger than the Power T."
New reports are starting to circulate that Iamaleava's price is now rapidly dropping. According to ON3 Sports, many teams are looking to contend for the Vols transfer if he is willing to take around $1M. This is a major pay cut from the 2.2-2.5M he was allegedly making with the Vols.
Some of the teams that have been thrown around have started to pull away from the Iamaleava situation as more news continues to unfold. It is unclear which teams are willing to play with fire in this situation, as Iamaleava and, more in specific, Iamaleava's representatives have started to dig a grave in what was supposed to be a raise, when in reality, it is likely a pay cut.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists