Volunteer Country

REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping

Former Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava's price is now rapidly dropping in the transfer portal per new reports

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) smiles after a NCAA game between Tennessee and Kent State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) smiles after a NCAA game between Tennessee and Kent State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava's price is now rapidly dropping in the transfer portal per new reports

The Tennessee Volunteers and Nico Iamaleava reportedly parted ways hours before the Tennessee Orange & White Spring game on Saturday. This news came after multiple days of unfortunate events for the Volunteers. On Thursday, reports started to circulate that Tennessee and Iamaleava were negotiating a new contract. In December, Iamaleava allegedly wanted to be upped to $4M and was also allegedly sitting around the 2.2-2.5M range.

Thursday night concluded after Iamaleava's father called out ON3's Pete Nakos for breaking the news. Big Nic stated, "More games being played off the field than on the field. B**** Nakos from ON3Sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he's talking about. He said his "close source" that he trust with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this."

On Friday, more news would circulate that Iamaleava did not show up to practice, and many referred to the situation as a "holdout." One thing led to another until Saturday, when Heupel and the Vols decided to move on by saying "no one is bigger than the Power T."

New reports are starting to circulate that Iamaleava's price is now rapidly dropping. According to ON3 Sports, many teams are looking to contend for the Vols transfer if he is willing to take around $1M. This is a major pay cut from the 2.2-2.5M he was allegedly making with the Vols.

Some of the teams that have been thrown around have started to pull away from the Iamaleava situation as more news continues to unfold. It is unclear which teams are willing to play with fire in this situation, as Iamaleava and, more in specific, Iamaleava's representatives have started to dig a grave in what was supposed to be a raise, when in reality, it is likely a pay cut.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football