Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
Tennessee Volunteers recruiting target Brayden Rouse recaps his Orange and White game visit with Vols on SI
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many recruiting visitors over the weekend, including Brayden Rouse, who is one of their top options at the linebacker position in the 2026 recruiting class. Rouse is a talented linebacker from Kell High School in the state of Georgia and has done a lot of great things in his high school career. Rouse is also a four-star recruit.
The Kell Longhorns star caught up with Vols On SI after his Tennessee visit to recap hsi experience and more.
"Yeah I mean it was a great time coming up here again. We came in last night and it was a great time. I got to go bowling with the guys and I had some more football meetings with the coaching staff. They talked about how they run their defense and tested my intelligence. It's good to talk more football things and get to hang out with the guys, really seeing how I could fit in with the linebackers and if I can mesh with them. It was a good time," Rouse stated.
Rouse has visited the Vols multiple times in his recruitment and has had the opportunity to take in the hospitality. He explained in more detail with Vols On SI.
"I mean every time I come they just show me how much of a priority I am. It's an amazing hospitality and the players are great, getting to know the players is always good. They do a lot of different things compared to different schools. They do a lot of team bonding stuff. Coach is always trying to help me as a linebacker as much as he possibly can with me being in that situation and they do a great job of that," Rouse said.
There are many different things that stand out for many different athletes. For Rouse, visiting his position coach's family was a game-changer. This helped him grow his relationship with his position Coach William Inge.
"I mean it's just grown tremendously. Every conversation has been great. Coming down here and meeting his family has been huge. Meeting his family, wife, and kids has been a huge part."
Rouse is set to take an official visit to Tennessee. He details what he wants to see on his visit, as it isn't what many may expect.
"I feel like every time I come to Tennessee it's a great place with a bunch of great people. I feel I would never question great people. There is nothing really to check out on my official visit. I feel like the most telling thing is hanging with the guys and seing if I mesh well and how I fit in with the group. It's going to be the most telling thing on my OV."
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists