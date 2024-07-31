Josh Heupel Expresses Excitement for Bru McCoy's Return
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel expressed his excitement for wide receiver Bru McCoy's return this season.
There is a lot of excitement building around Tennessee's offense for the 2024 college football season. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is garnering most of the attention as he is slated to be the full-time starter for the first time in his career, but he will have a lot of weapons to work this season. One of which is wide receiver Bru McCoy, whose season was cut short in 2023 due to a leg injury. He is nwo back for another season with the Volunteers and Heupel expressed his excitement about it on Wednesday to the media.
"Everything that has gone into the injury, the rehab," Heupel said. "Today was a big moment for him. Really proud of him and what he's done. Really excited that he's back with us."
In 2022, McCoy played in 12 games while racking up 52 receptions for 667 yards and four touchdowns. In just five games last season, he accumulated 17 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown. Both him and Squirrel White are expected to be big time contributors in the receiving game this season, and he McCoy can remain healthy, he could very well be in store for a special season.
McCoy is a former five-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He was listed as the ninth-best prospect in the class, the number one athlete in the class and the second-best player in the state of California. His path as a college athlete is one of the crazier stories. He committed to USC, signed his letter of intent, he would then shortly after commit to the Texas Longhorns that same month in Janaury and then later that same year enrolled at USC again. In 2022, McCoy entered the transfer portal and landed with the Volunteers and has been with them ever since.
The former highly-rated prospect has had some success in Knoxville but it still feels as if he has not reached his full potential despite the lengthy amount of time he has spent in college. As he prepares for the 2024 season, he could very well have that massive season that he has long been searching for.
