Kansas City Chiefs Franchise Tag Trey Smith
Former Vols offensive guard Trey Smith has been franchise-tagged and will remain a Kansas City Chief.
Trey Smith news has officially dropped and the talented guard will be staying in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs will be franchise tagging Smith which will guarantee him a one-year $23.4M deal.
The Chiefs were originally rumored to not franchise tag the talented guard however that quickly changed and they finally made the move to secure Smith for one more season.
Smith was expected to sign a long-term deal worth money that would solidify him as the highest-paid guard in the league.
Smith has been arguably the best offensive guard as of recently and teams were hopeful to land the talented.
