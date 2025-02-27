Volunteer Country

Kansas City Chiefs Franchise Tag Trey Smith

Former Vols offensive guard Trey Smith has been franchise-tagged and will remain a Kansas City Chief.

Caleb Sisk

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Vols offensive guard Trey Smith has been franchise-tagged and will remain a Kansas City Chief.

Trey Smith news has officially dropped and the talented guard will be staying in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs will be franchise tagging Smith which will guarantee him a one-year $23.4M deal.

The Chiefs were originally rumored to not franchise tag the talented guard however that quickly changed and they finally made the move to secure Smith for one more season.

Smith was expected to sign a long-term deal worth money that would solidify him as the highest-paid guard in the league.

Smith has been arguably the best offensive guard as of recently and teams were hopeful to land the talented.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football