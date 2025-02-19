Volunteer Country

Kansas City Chiefs Not Expected To Franchise Tag Former Volunteer, Trey Smith

Caleb Sisk

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After spending the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, former Tennessee Volunteer offensive guard, Trey Smith is not expected to receive the franchise tag, likely hitting free agency.

Former Tennessee offensive guard, Trey Smith has spent the first four seasons of his NFL Career with the Kansas City Chiefs. It's the start to a career for Smith that has seen multiple Super Bowl championships and a Pro-Bowl selection this season. The former five-star turned 6th-round pick has not only defied his draft status, but Smith overcame a medical concern with his heart that ultimately led to his draft decendt.

Now, after becoming one of the sport's premier offensive guards, Trey Smith's rookie contract has come to a conclusion, leaving the Chiefs with a decision. Do they franchise tag Smith, or allow him to enter free agency. According to The Athletic's Nate Taylor the Chiefs are not expected too franchise tag Smith in the coming weeks.

Smith will likely be one of the most heavily sought after free agents on the market along the interior of the offensive line.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football