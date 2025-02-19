Kansas City Chiefs Not Expected To Franchise Tag Former Volunteer, Trey Smith
After spending the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, former Tennessee Volunteer offensive guard, Trey Smith is not expected to receive the franchise tag, likely hitting free agency.
Former Tennessee offensive guard, Trey Smith has spent the first four seasons of his NFL Career with the Kansas City Chiefs. It's the start to a career for Smith that has seen multiple Super Bowl championships and a Pro-Bowl selection this season. The former five-star turned 6th-round pick has not only defied his draft status, but Smith overcame a medical concern with his heart that ultimately led to his draft decendt.
Now, after becoming one of the sport's premier offensive guards, Trey Smith's rookie contract has come to a conclusion, leaving the Chiefs with a decision. Do they franchise tag Smith, or allow him to enter free agency. According to The Athletic's Nate Taylor the Chiefs are not expected too franchise tag Smith in the coming weeks.
Smith will likely be one of the most heavily sought after free agents on the market along the interior of the offensive line.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
- Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky
- Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
- Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
- Former Vol OL Trey Smith Faces Pricey Decision Concerning His Future with Chiefs
- Tony Vitello Announces Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend Series for Tennessee Baseball
- Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline
- Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports