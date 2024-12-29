Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Volunteers RB Commits To Virginia Tech

Cameron Seldon commits to Virginia Tech after transferring away from Tennessee.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) hands the ball off to Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon (23) during a game between Tennessee and Chattanooga, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) hands the ball off to Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon (23) during a game between Tennessee and Chattanooga, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former Tennessee Volunteers RB Cameron Seldon has found his new home for next season. Seldon committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday.

Seldon was the second running back to hit the portal during the winter transfer window. Seldon followed behind Khalifa Keith who committed to Appalachian State on Saturday.

Seldon battled injuries nearly his whole career at Tennessee and would be the fourth string running back for the Vols because of it. He was expected to be the No. 2 back for the Vols entering last season but the injuries dimmed his opportunity.

Seldon finished the season with 23 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown. In his career as a Volunteer he finished with 224 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee will be without Dylan Sampson next season and will have to rely heavily on their four current backs. Those backs being Daune Morris, Justin Baker, DeSean Bishop, and Peyton Lewis.

