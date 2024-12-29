Former Tennessee Volunteers RB Commits To Virginia Tech
Cameron Seldon commits to Virginia Tech after transferring away from Tennessee.
Former Tennessee Volunteers RB Cameron Seldon has found his new home for next season. Seldon committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday.
Seldon was the second running back to hit the portal during the winter transfer window. Seldon followed behind Khalifa Keith who committed to Appalachian State on Saturday.
Seldon battled injuries nearly his whole career at Tennessee and would be the fourth string running back for the Vols because of it. He was expected to be the No. 2 back for the Vols entering last season but the injuries dimmed his opportunity.
Seldon finished the season with 23 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown. In his career as a Volunteer he finished with 224 yards and one touchdown.
Tennessee will be without Dylan Sampson next season and will have to rely heavily on their four current backs. Those backs being Daune Morris, Justin Baker, DeSean Bishop, and Peyton Lewis.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Ohio State Overwhelms Tennessee in Playoff Matchup to Advance to Rose Bowl
- Tennessee Football DB Christian Harrison Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee vs Middle Tennessee: Volunteers Look to Stay Undefeated
- Is Tennessee Football Looking To Add A Transfer Running Back?
- What's Next for Tennessee Following the Playoff Loss to Ohio State?
- Tennessee Football Lands Arizona Transfer OL Wendell Moe
- Joakim Dodson Talks Decision To Sign With Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Tight End Miles Kitselman Could Possibly Return
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports