Tennessee Volunteers Linebacker Kalib Perry Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Kalib Perry enters the NCAA transfer portal.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee linebacker Kalib Perry (8) tackles Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) as Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) approaches during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville. Tenn.
Tennessee linebacker Kalib Perry (8) tackles Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) as Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) approaches during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville. Tenn.
Tennessee lost another defensive player to the transfer portal. This time they lost a linebacker who played both on the inside and in an outside role for the Volunteers in different moments.

Tennessee received news earlier today that Kalib Perry would be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Perry has played three seasons for the Vols. This season he had 26 total tackles and one forced fumble which has been his most productive season so far. He finished the season with a career high 11 solo tackles and 15 assists. He had a career-high season in all statistical categories and was expected to have a bigger role next season with the Big Orange.

the 6-foot-3 230-pounder is from Georgetown, Kentucky, and was a three-star in high school before committing to the Vols. 

