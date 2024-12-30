Tennessee Basketball Remains No. 1 For Fourth Straight Week
Tennessee basketball ties a program record for longest stretch at No. 1 in national polls.
For the fourth straight week, Tennessee is the number one team in the country. It ties the longest streak atop the polls in program history that was set in the 2018-2019 season.
In both the AP and Coaches Polls, Tennessee remains in the top spot after defeating MTSU last week in a game that had more drama than most expected. The Vols were actually trailing in the second half before rallying to win 82–64. It was another impressive performance for the Vols’ leading scorer Chaz Lanier and his running mate Zakai Zeigler, as they continue to look like the best backcourt in the country.
The SEC continues to be the best conference in college basketball. There are only four undefeated teams remaining in the entire country and three of them are in the SEC. In addition to Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma are also unbeaten. Auburn is still No. 2 in both polls and have also earned some first place votes in the AP rankings.
The Vols are off to a blistering start to the season and are 12-0 heading into an important week of basketball. The Vols face Norfolk State on Tuesday afternoon for their last game of the 2024 calendar year. Then, the real season begins. The Vols will host Arkansas in their first conference game of the season on Saturday.
