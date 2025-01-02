Tennessee Basketball Target Zyree Collins Schedules Official Visit
Zyree Collins is set to visit Tennessee this weekend as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in their SEC conference opener.
Tennessee will be the host of one of the nation’s most intriguing point guards. Zyree Collins will be taking an official visit to watch the Vols take on the Arkansas Razorbacks later this week as the game kicks off Saturday.
It will be a weekend official visit. He currently holds offers from Miami (Ohio), Murray State, Southeast Missouri State, Saint Louis, and Southern Illinois.
Collins confirmed on Twitter that he would be in attendance for the game by saying “I’ll be at The University of Tennessee this weekend! Go Vols!!”
Tennessee landed two commits already in the class of 2025 who both signed as they landed DeWayne Brown out of Alabama and one of the nation’s top guards Amari Evans who is a top performer in OTE.
Tennessee will be without Zakai Zeigler next season as he is in his final year of eligibility. They will also be losing Jahmai Mashack, Jordan Gainey, and Chaz Lanier to eligibility loss. They won’t return many players at guard as the most notable player is Bishop Boswell.
