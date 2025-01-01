Tennessee Baseball Star Traded To Philadelphia Phillies
Former star pitcher Aaron Combs was traded to Philadelphia on Wednesday following a great start to his Chicago White Sox minor league career.
A former Vols pitcher has found a new home following a trade that sent him from his former MLB organization to a new one.
Aaron Combs was a former Vols pitcher who was noticeably the final pitcher to throw a pitch in the Vols championship series finishing off the Aggies and capturing a national championship.
Combs was drafted in the 8th round by the Chicago White Sox and was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies on New Year’s Day.
The Phillies page on X announced the full details. “LHP Tyler Gilbert (DFA on 12/22) was traded to CWS today in exchange for minor league RHP Aaron Combs,” said the Phillies. Combs got off to an elite start after being drafted by the White Sox as he appeared in six games and had a win/loss record of 2-0. He also had a 0.00 ERA (earned run average) and had 13 strikeouts in 7.2 innings.
Combs will be a great addition to the Phillies and will work his way up the ladder with hopes of playing MLB baseball down the line. The minor league system can be very patient however if he continues at this pace he will be up to the MLB in no time.
