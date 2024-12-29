Watch: Can Tennessee Football Keep Mike Matthews
Can Tennessee keep Mike Matthews?
Tennessee football lost a lot of talent in the first transfer portal window. However, fans have made it obvious which player they believe will be the biggest hit to the roster if he were to go through with transferring.
That player is Mike Matthews. Matthews was a true freshman this season and will be entering his true sophomore season next season with the Vols after playing in 10 games.
Matthews had two touchdowns this season for the Vols and he was expected to be a full-time starter for next season.
Matthews is a former five-star from Parkview High School in the state of Georgia.
Although this isn’t an ideal situation, the Vols could still keep Matthews.
On the newest episode of Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk, Sisk discussed how the Vols could keep him and what to watch out for within the next two days. The Tennessee on SI writer details everything you need to know in the video below.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Ohio State Overwhelms Tennessee in Playoff Matchup to Advance to Rose Bowl
- Tennessee Football DB Christian Harrison Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee vs Middle Tennessee: Volunteers Look to Stay Undefeated
- Is Tennessee Football Looking To Add A Transfer Running Back?
- What's Next for Tennessee Following the Playoff Loss to Ohio State?
- Tennessee Football Lands Arizona Transfer OL Wendell Moe
- Joakim Dodson Talks Decision To Sign With Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Tight End Miles Kitselman Could Possibly Return
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports