Watch: Can Tennessee Football Keep Mike Matthews

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee football lost a lot of talent in the first transfer portal window. However, fans have made it obvious which player they believe will be the biggest hit to the roster if he were to go through with transferring.

That player is Mike Matthews. Matthews was a true freshman this season and will be entering his true sophomore season next season with the Vols after playing in 10 games.

Matthews had two touchdowns this season for the Vols and he was expected to be a full-time starter for next season.

Matthews is a former five-star from Parkview High School in the state of Georgia.

Although this isn’t an ideal situation, the Vols could still keep Matthews.

On the newest episode of Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk, Sisk discussed how the Vols could keep him and what to watch out for within the next two days. The Tennessee on SI writer details everything you need to know in the video below.

