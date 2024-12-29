Tennessee Football QB Nico Iamaleava Stays True To The Vols Amid Rumors And Reports
Nico Iamaleava does not enter his name into the portal.
Tennessee received a sigh of relief on Saturday as the transfer portal closed up, the clock struck midnight, and we entered the early morning minutes of Sunday.
This is because Tennessee held on to their star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava was a target for many teams from across the nation who were hopeful he would have an interest in him. In the past few days, Iamaleava has had some teasing posts and stories that led fans to believe he could possibly leave the Vols during the winter portal window.
Iamaleava took to Instagram with a post that many said looked to be like a goodbye. “Merry Christmas! First and foremost, to God be the glory. Love you Mom and Dad for instilling morals and values in me. To my coaches and brothers, thank you! Thank you for the brotherhood, the time together, all the hard work, and always uplifting me.
Rocky Top fans, I appreciate the love and support you pour into me and into our team,” Iamaleava said.
He would then post an Instagram emoji with the same emoji that Squirrel White used before transferring.
However this would not be the case and Iamaleava would stay put.
Iamaleava had 22 touchdowns this season and will be the starter for the Vols if all things go as planned for the Orange and White.
