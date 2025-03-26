New England Patriots Reportedly Don't Want to Trade Joe Milton, Cowboys Interested
The New England Patriots reportedly don't want to trade quarterback Joe Milton.
When NFL free agency first opened, there were reports floating around that the New England Patriots were interested in moving back up quarterback Joe Milton this offseason. The organization has appeared to have found their new starter in Drake Maye which creates less of a need to hold onto Milton. However, the latest reports indicate the Patriots don't want to move on from the former Volunteer.
105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus confirmed this week that the Patriots don't necessarily want to trade Milton, but if they did, there could be a potential suitor.
"Just hearing some whispers from various people that they're going to maybe dip their toe in the pool here and see what they get," said Broaddus. "Talking to people around the league, it sounds like New England really doesn't want to trade Milton. But if they do trade Milton, it would probably be for a fifth round pick. And that's probably where Dallas is kind of thinking right now as far as do they want to move one of the multiple picks they have this year or could you maybe think about giving a 2026 pick."
NFL reporter Jordan Schultz shared in March that the Patriots could potentially trade Milton and the reasoning behind it.
"The have had discussions on trading QB Joe Milton III and would like to trade him to the right situation to continue his development in the NFL — should a deal get done," Shultz said in a tweet on X.
Milton started for the Tennessee Volunteers for one season prior to entering the NFL in 2023. He threw for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 64.7 percent of his passes. Milton also played in the final game of the season for the Patriots last year and he threw for 241 yards, a touchdown and completed 75.9 percent of his passes.
