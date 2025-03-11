New England Patriots Sign Josh Dobbs to Two-Year Deal During NFL Free Agency

Volunteer Country

The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Josh Dobbs to a two-year deal.

NFL Free Agency opened on Monday and it has been as chaotic as expected. In the midst of some of the bigger moves yesterday, the New England Patriots made an under the radar move. It was announced that the Patriots signed quarterback Josh Dobbs to a two-year deal.

Dobbs' contract with the Patriots will pay him a base salary of $1.7 million in 2025 and $3.2 million in 2026, according to spotrac.

Dobbs has moved around quite a bit during his NFL career. The former Tennessee Volunteer started out in Pittsburgh as a fouth round draft pick in 2018. In 2022, he joined the Tennessee Titans, in 2023 he was with both the Vikings and the Cardinals and most recently he was with the San Fransisco 49ers.

Dobbs started games for Titans, Cardinals and 49ers during his career. Over his career, he has thrown for 3,281 yards, 17 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and has completed 62.7 percent of his passes.

The Patriots appeared to have found their next franchise quarterback in the form of Drake Maye and with discussions turning of them potentially trading Joe Milton, it seems like Dobbs might be the second quarterback behind Maye.

