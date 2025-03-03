NFL Free Agency Tracker - Former Vols Set to Hit The Open Market
Now that the NFL Combine has concluded, the entire league's focus has transitioned to The NFL Free Agency period.
The NFL's attention was pretty transfixed on The 2025 NFL Scouting over the weekend. Though, the entirity of the NFL is set to embark of NFL Free Agency as it kicks off in just a week on March 10th.
With (32) former Tennessee Volunteers on active NFL rosters to close the 2024 NFL season, there (9) former Vols set to potentially embark on NFL Free Agency next week.
NFL Free Agency Tracker - Former Vols Expected to Hit The Open Market
- Derek Barnett, DE - Spent last season with the Texans
- Joshua Palmer, WR - Spent last season with the Chargers
- Josh Dobbs, QB - Spent last season with the 49ers
- Darrell Taylor, DE - Spent last seasn with the Bears
- Emmanuel Moseley, CB - Spent last season with the Lions
- Theo Jackson, S - Spent last season with the Vikings (Restricted)
- Velus Jones, WR - Spent last season with Panthers (Restricted)
- Cade Mays, OL - Spent last season with Panthers (Restricted)
- Michael Palardy, PT - Spent last season with Cardinals
It should be noted, the biggest potential free agent this round was expected to be former Vols OG, Trey Smith though he's been franchise tagged by the Chiefs so he will remain in in Kansas City.
