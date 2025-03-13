Volunteer Country

Nico Iamaleava Shares Honest Wendell Moe Statement

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (75) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (75) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava shares an honest Wendell Moe statement following Wednesday's Spring practice.

Tennessee transfer Wendell Moe has been making headlines so far this spring as a potential leader at the left guard position. Although many Vols fans wasn't familiar with the talented offensive guard before his transfer, Tennessee Vols QB Nico Iamaleava has had a history withbthe guard.

Both players played in the same general area and was on the same team for a single season before Iamaleava transferred following his freshman year. Iamaleava shared a hopeful statement on the guard as Spring practice concluded on Wednesday.

“I always knew Moe was a dog man he is a dog and he is going to hit somebody so I was glad when we got him on our team and I can’t wait to see him work to.”

