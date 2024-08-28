Pair of Vols Make Freshman Watchlist
The Tennessee Volunteers had two freshmen make the preseason watchlist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
Tennessee plans to pride itself on veteran leadership this season - much of their returning roster has at minimum one year of starting experience, a major edge for a team that went 9-4 just a season ago. However, their ceiling is likely determined by their production from the younger players, and the Volunteers have some good ones.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is the obvious headliner for Tennessee in any fashion. The California native is entering his redshirt freshman season and is the unquestioned starter in Knoxville, Tennessee. He earned Cheez-It Citrus Bowl MVP honors in Tennessee's 2023 season finale against the Iowa Hawkeyes, posting four total touchdowns and giving national eyes a preview of what's to come.
Defensive back Boo Carter is another freshman that could significantly impact the roster, though. Carter signed his national letter of intent in December and enrolled early with the team for spring workouts. Due to an injury in the backend, Carter could be staring at a full-time starting role at the STAR position during his true freshman season.
Iamaleava and Carter made the preseason watchlist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, given annually to the top freshman contributor across college football. Both have strong cases to create a run at the award this fall, but the bottom line is that if one or both of them do it, the Vols will have a fun fall.
