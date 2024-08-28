Pair of Vols Make Freshman Watchlist

𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 👀@boo_Carter6 and @nico_iamaleava8 have been named to the Shaun Alexander - Freshmen of the Year Award Watch List by @MaxwellFootball



📰 » https://t.co/hnrKoU5CcO#GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/XOO9pUF5PS