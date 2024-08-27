Nico Iamaleava Partners With Beats By Dre
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava has signed an exclusive NIL deal with Beats By Dre ahead of the upcoming college football season.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is one of the most polarizing figures in college football. He's one of the most hyped SEC starters in recent memory - Iamaleava had most major programs chasing after him on the recruiting trail before choosing the University of Tennessee. He spent his true freshman season learning and biding his time, but now he's stepping into the limelight.
Iamaleava signed a major endorsement deal with Beats By Dre last week. He was one of a small handful of names who inked the agreement. In the second annual "Beats Classic Class," Iamaleava was accompanied by college football standouts Carson Beck, Johntay Cook II, Jaxson Dart, Caleb Downs, Dillon Gabriel, Will Johnson, Shedeur Sanders, Malaki Starks, and DJ Uiagalelei.
Iamaleava has made several headlines in the past for NIL agreements, namely earlier this year when the NCAA briefly launched an investigation into Tennessee's recruitment of Iamaleava.
