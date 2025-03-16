Volunteer Country

Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee has officially started spring practice as four practices are in the book. A big part of Spring practice is getting the opportunity to watch the newcomers participate in their first full camp ahead of their freshman season.

A picture that surfaced of Justin Baker went viral with fans sharing their honest opinions of the talented running backs frame.

One fan said, "Drug test coming tomo."

Another fan said, "Justin Baker looking stacked."

"Recruiting grown @$$ men I see," a fan said jokingly.

