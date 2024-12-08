Volunteer Country

Should Tennessee Football Be Ranked Over The Texas Longhorns?

Should Tennessee be ranked over the Texas Longhorns come Sunday?

Caleb Sisk

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Will Brooks (35) takes a peak into the backfield against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Will Brooks (35) takes a peak into the backfield against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Should Tennessee be ranked over the Texas Longhorns come Sunday?

Texas and Georgia just wrapped up their second game and the Georgia Bulldogs pulled off their second win over the Longhorns.

Texas was rated No. 2 in the nation before losing to Georgia on Saturday in overtime.

This has Tennessee fans asking, “Should Texas be under Tennessee on Sunday’s rankings.”

Tennessee has the better resume in terms of wins. Tennessee defeated a playoff team which Texas has not done. Tennessee defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier in the season which is easily their best win. As for Texas their best win is against Texas A&M who is currently not ranked inside the top 25.

The one thing keeping this in question is the loss that Tennessee suffered early in the season against Arkansas. They also lost to Georgia on the road however Texas lost at a neutral site and at home against the talented Bulldogs.

Come Sunday you could absolutely make the case that the Vols deserve to be over the Longhorns in the rankings and it’s safe to say Vols fans will be very unpleased if they aren’t.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football