Tennessee Football is Hosting a SEC Offensive Lineman Transfer on a Visit Today

The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting multiple different positions and multiple different players at these positions as they have hopes of being able to secure the top on their board at all these select positions. They have a lengthy list of guys that they are currently targeting, as they want to be able to bring in a ton of different talented players to help give them the best shot of winning games come next season.

One of the positions they need the most is offensive linemen across the board, and that is what they are looking for. They have been targeting multiple players across the board on the offensive line at both offensive tackles and offensive guards, along with players who can play center. One of the players they are targeting is Ethan Fields, who is a prospect who was just recently added to their recruiting board.

Fields is a talented prospect from the Ole Miss Rebels, who just wrapped up his redshirt-sophomore season. According to multiple reports, the talented prospect found his way onto the field in every game with the Rebels this season, which is exactly what you would hope for if you are the Vols and you are looking for a new player to fill one of the voided spots.

Fields is visiting the Vols today along with multiple players, which is huge for the balls as they want to get the ball rolling, and rolling fast.

Here is a little more about what he has done even before the 2025 season. Take a look at what has been confirmed by the Ole Miss website .

Ethan Fields' Bio

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Trip White (30) and offensive linemen Ethan Fields (72) carry the American flag and Mississippi state flag on to the filed prior to the game against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

2024

"Appeared in four total games for the Rebels … vs. Furman (08/31/24): Played 18 offensive snaps … vs. Middle Tennessee (09/07/24): Played one offensive snap … vs. Georgia Southern (09/21/24): Played one offensive snap … vs. Duke (01/02/25): Played three offensive snaps in Ole Miss’ Gator Bowl victory."

2023

"Did not appear in any games for the Rebels and was redshirted … Member of the 2022-23 signing class."

High School

"A unanimous three-star recruit by all major outlets … Ranked as the No. 55 offensive lineman in the country and No. 26 player in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports … Helped lead Dutchtown to a 7-4 record as a senior … Blocked for a rushing attack that averaged 131.6 yards per game on the ground … Tallied over 60 pancakes and knockdowns as a senior … Earned District 5-5A first team honors in 2022 … Also threw shot put at Dutchtown … Chose Ole Miss over offers from Purdue and Georgia Tech … Coached by Guy Mistretta."

