Tennessee Football Trails Ohio State at the Half
The Vols got off to a rough start against the Buckeyes and trail going into the second half.
Tennessee football had as bad of a start as it could have agaisnt Ohio State, and as a result they trail 21-10 at the half. Despite the bad start, Tennessee was able to settle in and make the score much more manageable than it looked when it was 21-0.
The Vols gave up 250+ total yards and could not get any pressure on Will Howard to disrupt his rhythm. The Buckeyes running game was also effective as TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins each had rushing touchdowns. The Vols’ offense got in somewhat of a rhythm late in the half and ended up with over 140 yards.
Nico Iamaleava had a rough start but found some rhythm late to get Tennessee some points late in the half in the form of field goal and a rushing touchdown. If not for a Will Brooks interception in the end zone, Tennessee could be down by even more points, but that play changed the momentum of the game. Dylan Sampson also missed most of the first half with an injured hamstring, limiting the Vols’ running game and requiring Iamaleava to be the leading rusher.
