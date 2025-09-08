Fab's Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Daniel Jones, Hollywood Brown Top Picks
Week 1 of the regular season is in nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 2!
If your leagues are run like mine, then you’ll be putting in your waiver claims on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning in an attempt to bolster the strength of you roster. So, to help you make the best pickups possible, here's 10 players (and other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Week 1 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Picks
Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers (60%): Allen barely reached my limit of 60 percent ownership based on Sleeper, but I can still mention him. He led the Chargers in targets with 10, and he put up 68 yards, two touchdowns and 19.8 points against the Chiefs. Allen has a very good rapport with Justin Herbert, so I don’t think this performance will be an outlier in 2025.
Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns (52%): Sampson, listed as a waiver add last week, led the Browns backfield with 12 carries, eight catches and 93 total yards. That was good enough for 17.3 fantasy points. While the Browns could get projected starter Quinshon Judkins back as soon as Week 2, Sampson might have earned a big role as a pass catcher.
Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns (34%): A favorite deep sleeper of mine who was also in this column last week, Tillman had five catches, posted 52 yards, scored a touchdown and16.2 points. He was targeted eight times by Joe Flacco, which tied for second-most on the team. A talented young wideout, Tillman should be added in most fantasy leagues.
Hollywood Brown, WR, Chief (32%): Brown became the top option among Chiefs wide receivers when Xavier Worthy was injured, and it showed in his numbers. The veteran led the Chiefs wideouts with 56 snaps, 16 targets, 10 catches, 99 yards and 19.9 points. He needs to be added in all leagues, espeically with Worthy expected to be out an extended period of time.
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars (32%): Strange was my favorite preseason sleeper tight end, and Week 1 hasn’t changed that for me. He played 52 snaps, hauled in four passes for 59 yards and scored 9.9 points in a win over the Panthers. While it’s not the biggest stat line in the world, I like the usage and think Strange is in for bigger things in the future.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers (19%): Washed up? I think not! Rodgers looked like he was still in the prime of his career against the Jets, completing 22/30 passes for 244 yards and 4 touchdowns for 25.7 fantasy points. This was one of his best stat line in the last three years, and it’s a promising sign that Rodgers could remain fantasy relevant in 2025.
Daniel Jones, QB, Colts (10%): Jones, one of my sleeper quarterbacks of the week, went off for 272 passing yards, 26 rushing yards, three total touchdowns (one pass, two rush) and nearly 30 fantasy points in a win over the Dolphins. He completed 75 percent of his passes, and 14.6 of his points came as a runner. He’ll be a hot add this weekend.
Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers (9%): Johnston will be one of the week’s hottest adds after he beat the Chiefs for 79 yards, two touchdowns and 24.9 points. He was second in snaps played among Chargers wideouts, and he led the group with 15.8 yards per catch. Who knows, maybe this will be the season Johnston puts everything together.
Calvin Austin III, WR, Steelers (7%): Austin III, listed in this column last week, had himself quite a nice stat line against the Jets. The young wideout saw six targets, catching four of them for 70 yards and scoring a touchdown for 17 fantasy points. He clearly has the trust of Aaron Rodgers, and this sort of performance warrants a waiver wire claim this week.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns (6%): David Njoku managers, beware … Fannin Jr. looks like the real deal. The rookie led the Browns with nine targets, catching seven passes for 63 yards to score 13.6 points. I do wonder if he’ll be consistent for managers with Njoku in the mix, but Fannin Jr. was a playmaker in college and needs to be on your radar.
Notable Quarterbacks
Justin Fields, Jets (60%)
Michael Penix Jr., Falcons (35%)
Geno Smith, Raiders (19%)
Jaxson Dart, Giants (15%)
Joe Flacco, Browns (11%)
Notable Running Backs
Trey Benson, Cardinals (54%)
DJ Giddens, Colts (11%)
Kenneth Gainwell, Steelers (5%)
Notable Wide Receivers
Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants (23%)
Kayshon Boutte, Patriots (4%)
Tre Tucker, Raiders (4%)
Ray-Ray McCloud, Falcons (3%)
Xavier Hutchinson, Texans (1%)
Tyquan Thornton, Chiefs (0%)
Notable Tight Ends
Jonnu Smith, Steelers (53%)
Zach Ertz, Commanders (49%)
Cade Otton, Buccaneers (17%)
Juwan Johnson, Saints (5%)
Jake Tonges, 49ers (0%)
Notable Kickers
Chad Ryland, Cardinals (2%)
Spencer Shrader, Colts (0%)