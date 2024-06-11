Tennessee Learns Four Game Times
The SEC officially released the game times for the rest of their representatives, and the Tennessee Volunteers learned four new specific game times.
The SEC projects to be a gauntlet this upcoming season, as many College Football Playoff projections have between three and five SEC representatives. The Tennessee Volunteers are a central name around the CFP discussions despite having a tough schedule upcoming.
They learned several times of conference matchups this season. The SEC announced that Tennessee would have two-night kickoffs against Kentucky and Mississippi State, with an early one against Vanderbilt. The conference also announced that Tennessee's bout with UTEP later this season will commence at 1:00 PM EST.
They currently have five flex games that will be decided at some point during the season based on how Tennessee and their respective opponents fare throughout the season. The Volunteers still have to learn game times against Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Some of those games likely will go into the night or late afternoon slate, barring any major surprises this upcoming season.
