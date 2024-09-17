Tennessee's Josh Heupel Talks About Young Running Backs Exploding For Vols
As Vol fans would recognize, this Tennessee rushing attack is second to none in the country thanks to coach De’Rail Sims and Dylan Sampson. However, plenty of thanks are to be given out to the younger guys who have done their job at a high level as well.
Tennessee played many different running backs during the Kent State game with Cameron Seldon missing the contest once again, although he was cleared for competition the week leading up to Saturday. This put a lot on DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis.
Josh Heupel spoke to the media about both running backs on Monday as they both had great games. Bishop had 120 yards on 7 carries with 2 touchdowns, and Lewis had 99 yards on 10 carries.
Heupel started by talking about the true freshman Lewis.
“We do trust Peyton (Lewis). Peyton has gotten better every single week coming off of the injury, getting the opportunity to grow on the field during training camp. He's gotten better every day and he's gotten better every week during the course of the season. I really, I love what he's doing as a young player."
He then went on to discuss Bishop.
"I thought he did a great job hitting the hole, making the third level miss when he got into space, got under his pads when he needed to. He's taking a step every single week, as well. Our staff's got a lot of trust in him. That's a guy that saw flashes last year, then, you know, hurts his ankle in training camp and misses a majority of the season. It's been fun to see him just grow through that experience, become really mature, and how he handles himself in the building and outside of the building.”
The Vols are hopeful to see Seldon back in pads soon as they quickly approach the first true road game of the season against the Oklahoma Sooners.
