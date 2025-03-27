Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked a Top 10 QB in College Football
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been ranked a top 10 quarterback in college football.
For the first time in program history, the Tennessee Volunteers made the college football playoff last season. They did so with quarterback Nico Iamaleava serving as the full-time starter for the first time in his career. Why things didn't end the way the Volunteers had hoped, Iamaleava returning provides some optimism around the 2025 season.
As any first time starter does, Iamaleava went through some ups and downs last season. However, the overall ceiling and potential was showcased on a regular basis. The former five-star quarterback displayed why he was rated as highly as he was coming out of high school, and is poised to take step forward this season.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg released his top 15 college quarterbacks rankings and utilized the help of some college football coaches to form his list. Iamaleava was ranked No. 8 ahead of the likes of Arch Manning but behind other SEC quarterbacks like DJ Lagway and LaNorris Sellers.
Here is what Rittenberg wrote about the Volunteer signal caller.
"Tennessee's first A-list quarterback recruit of the name, image and likeness era helped the Vols reach the CFP in his first season as the starter," Rittenberg wrote. "After a blistering start in the first two games, Iamaleava's passing numbers dipped midseason, as he failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in five of his first six SEC opportunities. He finished the regular season with consecutive games of four touchdown passes, and remained an effective runner. Iamaleava showed his toughness in leading an offense with some obvious limitations, and brings an enticing mix of size and athleticism to the pocket. Expect him to blossom in Year 2 of leading the offense."
One SEC coach expressed his opinion on Iamaleava as well.
"He's still young, trying to figure it out," an SEC coach said. "He's got the tools. He can make things happen with his feet and has got a big, live arm. I'm sure he's going to take a big step here."
Another SEC coach detailed why it's so hard to play against him.
"I don't know if people realize how big he is. He has a really strong arm and he runs way better than what people think he can. He's just so big, so you can't tell how fast he is."
The Volunteers certainly have their fair share of questions on the roster, but one thing that is for sure is they will have winning quarterback play this season.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender