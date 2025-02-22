Volunteer Country

Tennessee Starting Offensive Lineman Denied Medical Waiver by NCAA

Tennessee offensive lineman Andrej Karic has been denied a medical waiver by the NCAA.

Tennessee offensive lineman Andrej Karic (70) during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Kns Vols Football Practice Bp
Tennessee offensive lineman Andrej Karic (70) during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Kns Vols Football Practice Bp / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee offensive lineman Andrej Karic was seeking a medical waiver from the NCAA that would allow him to play in 2025, but that request has been denied. Karic has signed with Capital Sports Advisors, according to an Instagram post by the sports agency, and he preparing for the NFL Draft.

Karic's request stems from the 2023 season. He had transferred in from Texas and after starting in the first four games, he suffered a season ending injury. However, Karic appeared in five games that season which forfeited his ability to use a redshirt that season.

Karic spent three seasons at Texas before electing to transfer to Tennessee. In 2024, he started in all thirteen games for the Volunteers and allowed just two sacks this past season.

The Volunteers were already losing a good bit of experience upfront on the offensive line and now Karic has joined that list. That means spring football will be crucial for the Volunteers as they search for some new names to fill the voids that have been left after the 2024 college football season.

