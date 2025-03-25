Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Shares Eye-Catching Ethan Davis Statement
Tennessee has seen a lot of success from a plethora of different players, according to this coaching staff. One player that has caught the attention of Josh Heupel is third-year tight end Ethan Davis. Davis is expected to play a large role in this offense alongside returning tight end Miles Kitselman.
Heupel took to the podium on Tuesday to discuss how well Davis has done this off-season.
"Ethan's done an elite job just growing through our winter," Heupel said. "Took full advantage of the weight room. He’s done a great job with his body. He’s just continued to mature as a man, just how he approaches every day. He’s been really consistent. We have great understanding of what we’re getting from him every single day. And that’s a credit to him just continuing to grow as a man, and then within the scope of what we’re doing offensively, he’s always had the ability to play out in space. He’s done a really nice job in that area. But he’s continued to improve just his fundamentals and his technique just inside the core. As a tight end there’s so many things that you have to be able to do. You’re playing wide receiver when you’re split out or releasing from the core. You got to be able to pass protect and obviously the run blocking and what is done here the first five days, real credit to him."
