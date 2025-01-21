Tennessee Volunteers College Football National Championship Odds for 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to be right back into the mix based on the 2025 national championship odds.
The 2024-2025 college football season officially ended Monday night as the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame in the national championship game. The offseason has officially arrived which means the countdown till the 2025 season has already started. As this past season was representative of, it's nearly impossible to foresee how a season is going to go, but that hasn't stopped future national title odds from being released.
College football reporter Brett McMurphy shared the 2025 national title odds following the national title game from Circa Sports, and the Tennessee Volunteers are expected to be right back in the mix next season. The Volunteers have the ninth-best odds at 25-1 which is tied with Ole Miss and LSU. There were three SEC teams listed ahead of them as well: Alabama 17-1, Texas 7-1 and Georgia 6-1.
Head coach Josh Heupel and his team made the college football playoffs for the first time in program history this past season. Unfortunately, they ran into the eventual national title winners in the first round on the road and got bounced out earlier than they had hoped. However, they return quarterback Nico Iamaleava next season and some other key pieces that make them a playoff hopeful again next year.
