Nelson Neumann Has High Praise For Tennessee Basketball Signee Amari Evans

Tennessee basketball signee Amari Evans receives high praise from Social Media and Basketball Star Nelson Neumann.

Caleb Sisk

Nelson Neumann (left) with Amari Evans (right)
Nelson Neumann (left) with Amari Evans (right)
Tennessee will be having an incoming freshman who has a huge following and support system from stars across the nation. Evans is a guard/forward from OTE who signed with Tennessee. Evans was rated inside the top 80 however many feel that rankings is quite low considering he was the Defensive Player of the Year in the OTE league.

He is apart of the City Reapers team and is one of the best players offensively as well.

Evans is averaging 16.9 points-per-game, 3.7 assists-per-game, 6.8 rebounds-per-game, and 2.7 steals-per-game. Evans is also well known for another series he participated in. This event was with Cam Wilder’s “Rod Wave Elite” team which took place in Canada.

Evans was teammates with many top players including one of the nation’s best 2028 athletes and superstar social media sensation Nelson Neumann who is a fan favorite of the series.

Neumann has never shied away from complimenting Evans on his abilities. 

Neumann spoke with Tennessee on SI about Evans and what Tennessee is getting out of the OTE star.

“Tennessee is getting a straight dawg next year. Amari (Evans) is always going to give 150% effort no matter what,” Neumann stated to Tennessee on SI.

Neumann spoke about Evans and his leadership. “Amari is a leader and he is always uplifting his teammates even if you mess up.” This is a quality trait of a teammate. Leadership can take a team a long way. This is a trait that many Tennessee players possess including Evans's favorite Vol to monitor Zakai Zeigler.

But what about Evans off the court? “Amari is a cool guy off the court, super chill and a good friend for sure,” said Neumann.

