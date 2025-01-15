Volunteer Country

Watch: Tennessee Baseball Star Christian Moore Goes Against Cy Young Award Winner

Tennessee baseball star and the No. 8 pick in the MLB draft Christian Moore goes face-to-face with one of the best pitchers to throw a baseball in a long time.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Christian Moore (1) runs the bases after hitting a home run during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Tennessee's Christian Moore (1) runs the bases after hitting a home run during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee baseball star and the No. 8 pick in the MLB draft Christian Moore goes face-to-face with one of the best pitchers to throw a baseball in a long time.

Tennessee baseball star and 8th overall MLB draft pick Christian Moore made the headlines early in the week as he went face-to-face with one of the best pitchers in the world.

Moore went head-to-head with Trevor Bauer. Bauer is a former Cy Young Award winner which is an award given out to the best pitcher throughout the MLB season.

Bauer was once the highest paid player in MLB history. Bauer still pitches and was recently pitching with the Diablos Rojos del México.

Moore was featured in a video and gave the star pitcher a run for his money with results that Tennessee fans would likely be excited about.

You can watch the full video below as Bauer goes toe-to-toe with one of Tennessee’s greatest baseball players of all time.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball