Watch: Tennessee Baseball Star Christian Moore Goes Against Cy Young Award Winner
Tennessee baseball star and the No. 8 pick in the MLB draft Christian Moore goes face-to-face with one of the best pitchers to throw a baseball in a long time.
Tennessee baseball star and 8th overall MLB draft pick Christian Moore made the headlines early in the week as he went face-to-face with one of the best pitchers in the world.
Moore went head-to-head with Trevor Bauer. Bauer is a former Cy Young Award winner which is an award given out to the best pitcher throughout the MLB season.
Bauer was once the highest paid player in MLB history. Bauer still pitches and was recently pitching with the Diablos Rojos del México.
Moore was featured in a video and gave the star pitcher a run for his money with results that Tennessee fans would likely be excited about.
You can watch the full video below as Bauer goes toe-to-toe with one of Tennessee’s greatest baseball players of all time.
