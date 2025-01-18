Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Signee George Macintyre Scores In Polynesian Bowl
George Macintyre scores his first Polynesian Bowl touchdown. Macintyre delivered the TD pass to Ole Miss signee Winston Watkins.
In this story:
George MacIntyre is on the board in the Polynesian Bowl.
MacIntyre scored the fourth touchdown in the game right after his college teammate and current opponent DaSaahn Brame scored his touchdown in the Polynesian Bowl.
MacIntyre delivered a strike to Ole Miss Rebels signee Winston Watkins. Watkins reeled in his second touchdown of the evening while MacIntyre scored his first.
MacIntyre will be a true freshman next season competing for the No. 2 QB job with current Vols QB Jake Merklinger.
You can watch the video of Macintyre throwing a touchdown pass to Watkins below.
