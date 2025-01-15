Tennessee Volunteers Finalizing Extension for Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks
The Tennessee Volunteers are working on an extension for defensive coordinator Tim Banks.
The Tennessee Volunteers have now turned their attention to the 2025 college football season as their season ended in the first round of the college football playoff. Most of the offseason work around the team is building up the roster but some big staff news is on the verge of being done as well.
ESPN's Chris Low has reported that the Tennessee Volunteers and defensive coordinator Tim Banks are working on an extension to keep him with the program.
“Tim Banks and Tennessee are finalizing an extension for him to remain as @Vol_Football’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN,” Low said. “Banks, a Broyles Award finalist, led one of the top defenses in college football last season, holding 11 of 13 opponents under 20 points.”
Banks joined Tennessee's staff back in 2021 and has been with the program ever since. He has been a major factor in helping the Volunteers turn their defense around and become one of the nation's best units. Josh Heupel has certainly created a certified offense year in and year out, but perhaps the biggest difference maker has been what the Volunteers have done defensively the last two years.
